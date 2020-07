Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in quiet subdivision. Walking distance from elementary school, 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, wood laminate floors and more. Lots of natural light! walking to nice living and dinning room with fireplace. Nice kitchen overlooking fenced yard. One bedroom on 1st floor. 2nd story bedrooms are spacious. Great area with easy access to major streets and shopping. Enjoy the community pool this summer. Pets are case by case. Make ready in progress.