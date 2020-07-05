All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:40 PM

2009 Clearwater Trail

2009 Clearwater Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Clearwater Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Wonderfully located property within walking distance to elementary school in Lewisville ISD, 3.5 miles from Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, 2.2 miles from Lakes at Castle Hills Golf Course, 3.2 miles from Prestonwood Golf Course and centrally located with easy access to all three major tollways in the metroplex. Home includes stainless dishwasher, fixtures, gas range, and granite. Great energy efficiency! If interested, please email Listing Agent for showing requests or questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Clearwater Trail have any available units?
2009 Clearwater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Clearwater Trail have?
Some of 2009 Clearwater Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Clearwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Clearwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Clearwater Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Clearwater Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2009 Clearwater Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Clearwater Trail offers parking.
Does 2009 Clearwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Clearwater Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Clearwater Trail have a pool?
No, 2009 Clearwater Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Clearwater Trail have accessible units?
No, 2009 Clearwater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Clearwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Clearwater Trail has units with dishwashers.

