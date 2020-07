Amenities

Upgraded one bedroom studio apartment. Open floor plan to living area with completed kitchenette with Stainless steel appliances. Water and electricity are included in rent. Wood floor. Private entry. Landlord pays HOA. Landlord living in the main house. Separate entrance from the above garage apartment. Convenience location close to major highway, close to restaurants, shops and businesses including HMart and 99 Ranch. Walking and biking trails. Close to Dallas Fort Worth airport.