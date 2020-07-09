Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 236 Carrington DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
236 Carrington DR
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:33 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
236 Carrington DR
236 Carrington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
236 Carrington Drive, Buda, TX 78610
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 236 Carrington DR have any available units?
236 Carrington DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buda, TX
.
What amenities does 236 Carrington DR have?
Some of 236 Carrington DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 236 Carrington DR currently offering any rent specials?
236 Carrington DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Carrington DR pet-friendly?
No, 236 Carrington DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buda
.
Does 236 Carrington DR offer parking?
Yes, 236 Carrington DR offers parking.
Does 236 Carrington DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Carrington DR have a pool?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not have a pool.
Does 236 Carrington DR have accessible units?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Carrington DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Carrington DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Carrington DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Similar Pages
Buda 1 Bedrooms
Buda 2 Bedrooms
Buda Apartments with Gym
Buda Pet Friendly Places
Buda Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Lockhart, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Windcrest, TX
Manor, TX
Bulverde, TX
Wimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Cibolo, TX
Bastrop, TX
Burnet, TX
Elgin, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
McQueeney, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas