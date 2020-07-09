All apartments in Buda
236 Carrington DR

236 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

236 Carrington Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Carrington DR have any available units?
236 Carrington DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 236 Carrington DR have?
Some of 236 Carrington DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Carrington DR currently offering any rent specials?
236 Carrington DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Carrington DR pet-friendly?
No, 236 Carrington DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 236 Carrington DR offer parking?
Yes, 236 Carrington DR offers parking.
Does 236 Carrington DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Carrington DR have a pool?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not have a pool.
Does 236 Carrington DR have accessible units?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Carrington DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Carrington DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Carrington DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Carrington DR does not have units with air conditioning.

