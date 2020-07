Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym parking pool internet access trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub online portal

Welcome home to Huntington Glen Apartments, nestled in a charming park like atmosphere in Bedford, Texas. Enjoy the exciting DFW Metroplex lifestyle and reside in the center of it all. Huntington Glen offers unique one and two bedroom homes for rent creating a truly custom home experience with features and amenities you need and desire. Residents can relax by our resort style swimming pool with nearby gazebo and picnic areas or work up a sweat in the cardio fitness center. Commute with ease around town with quick access to all major thoroughfares.



Contact us today for your personal tour and see why Huntington Glen has the best in apartment living in Bedford!