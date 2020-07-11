54 Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bedford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$877
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,202
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
51 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
192 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, crown molding and sconce lighting. Located close to major highways and businesses. Community has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Grand Prairie, Texas, you’ll be proud to call The Clairborne Apartment Homes your home. Styled after a classic southern plantation, this community combines the gracious lifestyle of the South with contemporary apartment living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
John T. White
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Highway 360 and close to Centreport/DFW Airport Station. Apartments feature oversized closets and private patios or balconies. Resident amenities include a pool, spa and social courtyard. Complimentary covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Parkway North
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bedford, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bedford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bedford apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

