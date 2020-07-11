Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM

182 Luxury Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
528 Meggs Street
528 Meggs Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Gorgeous remodeled home on huge lot in Copperas Cove - MUST SEE TO BELIEVE! Owner fully remodeled this home. Boating 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. New gray contemporary paint. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2002 Isabelle Dr.
2002 Isabelle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2165 sqft
2002 Isabelle Dr. Available 08/17/20 Available 08/17 IN COPPERAS COVE! - Beautiful 4 bed / 2.5 bath home in House Creek North. . . Copperas Cove! This beautiful home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3414 LUCAS STREET
3414 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
3414 LUCAS STREET Available 08/31/20 AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME - Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
798 Industrial Ave
798 Industrial Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1210 sqft
798 Industrial Ave #B Available 08/14/20 UNIT B AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 bath is located on Industrial Ave, convenient to shopping and schools. A large open floor plan, your well quipped kitchen overlooks the large living area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2210 Gail Drive
2210 Gail Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1740 sqft
2210 Gail Drive Available 10/10/20 2210 Gail Drive Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
508 John Henry Dr
508 John Henry Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 bedroom Cove home has 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. Features include a fireplace, security system, all tile flooring, washer/dryer and storage building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2910 Veterans Ave
2910 Veterans Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2092 sqft
2910 Veterans Ave Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE Mid July 2020! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features all electric appliances, 1 living area, 1 dining area, a wrap around style front porch, an automatic 2 car garage,

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
401 Windmill Dr
401 Windmill Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2511 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 17th !!! Spacious 2-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home with central air conditioning, cook-top/range, washer & dryer hook ups, dishwasher and privacy fence. Pets are allowed with owner approval.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
401 E Hogan
401 East Hogan Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1826 sqft
401 E Hogan Available 07/14/20 - PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE. (RLNE5788819)

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
605 Skyline Drive
605 Skyline Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1762 sqft
- Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas! At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties.

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3401 Lucas St
3401 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1539 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 17TH!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath single-family home located in Skyline Flats subdivision with a country setting, great views. Pets are allowed upon owner approval.

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
617 Atkinson Ave
617 Atkinson Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Hardwood and Fenced Yard. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
202 Patterson St
202 Patterson Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with opener Amenities include: - New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1010 S 31st Street
1010 31st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1864 sqft
No rear neighbors. Security deposit is $1100. Call for more information

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
3414 Logsdon Street
3414 Logsdon St, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3414 Logsdon Street in Copperas Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2305 Jake Drive
2305 Jake Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1684 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2305 Jake Drive in Copperas Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3275 Etta Kay
3275 Etta Kay Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
Country Living! - Beautiful country two-story home on two-plus acres with abundant trees! Two-car garage, circular front drive, and large storage building.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2405 Wisteria Ln
2405 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
e.g. Apt. 201 or The Arbor or Corner Two Bedroom Available 05/31/20 Available June 2020!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area, fireplace, a covered patio and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
2605 Wisteria Lane, HTR 102
2605 Wisteria Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2016 sqft
This 4 bdr., 2 bth., 2 car garage offers up two living areas and 2 dining. The spacious kitchen opens up to the family room. The two sided wood burning fireplace can be enjoyed by those in the formal living or family rooms.
1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3609 Fieldcrest Drive
3609 Fieldcrest Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1491 sqft
3609 Fieldcrest Drive Available 07/15/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Affordable home in a super convenient location! Close to Fort Hood, shopping and schools. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rahman
502 Abu Baker Drive
502 Abu Bakar Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1622 sqft
502 Abu Baker Drive Available 10/01/20 Pets Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnight Ranch
2806 Montague County Drive
2806 Montague County Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1563 sqft
2806 Montague County Drive Available 07/17/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Come see this great Single Family Home located in the Goodnight Ranch subdivision, featuring 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and an add on, which can be used as an office.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Goodnight Ranch
3609 Barbed Wire Drive
3609 Barbed Wire Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
3609 Barbed Wire Drive Available 09/13/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Wonderfully maintained home features 2361 SQFT, 4 bedrooms / 2 baths and two-car garage. Just minutes from Ft. Hood, shopping restaurants and schools.

July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month

Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Copperas Cove, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

