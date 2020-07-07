4067 Beltway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

2 story condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Newly remodeled Wet Bar, Washer-Dryer, Garage in a highly popular area of Addison TX. Newly remodeled kitchen with new granite countertop, under mount Sink, Repainted Cabinets, Graphite tiles, contemporary Backsplash, Laminate Wood, upstairs Bedrooms. This home has a formal Living Room, Dining Area, Patio deck on each floor, bracketed flat screen TV upstairs, extra Refrigerator, downstairs storage area and community Swimming Pool. Condo is move-in ready with optional furniture included, walking distance to popular restaurants, Bars and Stores. The Addison Gym with FREE membership and Vitruvian Park are both walking distance from Condo.