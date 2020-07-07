All apartments in Addison
/
Addison, TX
/
4067 Beltway Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

4067 Beltway Drive

4067 Beltway Drive · No Longer Available
Addison
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4067 Beltway Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 story condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Newly remodeled Wet Bar, Washer-Dryer, Garage in a highly popular area of Addison TX. Newly remodeled kitchen with new granite countertop, under mount Sink, Repainted Cabinets, Graphite tiles, contemporary Backsplash, Laminate Wood, upstairs Bedrooms. This home has a formal Living Room, Dining Area, Patio deck on each floor, bracketed flat screen TV upstairs, extra Refrigerator, downstairs storage area and community Swimming Pool. Condo is move-in ready with optional furniture included, walking distance to popular restaurants, Bars and Stores. The Addison Gym with FREE membership and Vitruvian Park are both walking distance from Condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Beltway Drive have any available units?
4067 Beltway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 4067 Beltway Drive have?
Some of 4067 Beltway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Beltway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Beltway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Beltway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4067 Beltway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 4067 Beltway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4067 Beltway Drive offers parking.
Does 4067 Beltway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4067 Beltway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Beltway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4067 Beltway Drive has a pool.
Does 4067 Beltway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4067 Beltway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Beltway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4067 Beltway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4067 Beltway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4067 Beltway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

