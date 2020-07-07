3922 Asbury Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Welcome home to this impeccably, luxurious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome, in a prime location, in the heart of Addison. Enjoy the largest, open floor plan in the Asbury Circle Townhome neighborhood. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, media room, built-in gas stove, convection oven, full size washer, dryer, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with double vanity in master bathroom, as well as, spacious walk-in closet. Home is centrally located near major shoppings, dining, and highways. You are also less than a minute walk to the basketball courts , tennis courts , sand volleyball , and park. The Addison rec, also walking distance, has pools and a work out center. Come see it today!!