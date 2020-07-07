All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 3922 Asbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3922 Asbury Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:43 AM

3922 Asbury Lane

3922 Asbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3922 Asbury Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome home to this impeccably, luxurious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome, in a prime location, in the heart of Addison. Enjoy the largest, open floor plan in the Asbury Circle Townhome neighborhood. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, media room, built-in gas stove, convection oven, full size washer, dryer, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with double vanity in master bathroom, as well as, spacious walk-in closet. Home is centrally located near major shoppings, dining, and highways. You are also less than a minute walk to the basketball courts , tennis courts , sand volleyball , and park. The Addison rec, also walking distance, has pools and a work out center. Come see it today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Asbury Lane have any available units?
3922 Asbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3922 Asbury Lane have?
Some of 3922 Asbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Asbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Asbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Asbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Asbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3922 Asbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Asbury Lane offers parking.
Does 3922 Asbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 Asbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Asbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3922 Asbury Lane has a pool.
Does 3922 Asbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3922 Asbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Asbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Asbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Asbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 Asbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District