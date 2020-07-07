3922 Asbury Lane

Amenities
Welcome home to this impeccably, luxurious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome, in a prime location, in the heart of Addison. Enjoy the largest, open floor plan in the Asbury Circle Townhome neighborhood. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, media room, built-in gas stove, convection oven, full size washer, dryer, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with double vanity in master bathroom, as well as, spacious walk-in closet. Home is centrally located near major shoppings, dining, and highways. You are also less than a minute walk to the basketball courts , tennis courts , sand volleyball , and park. The Addison rec, also walking distance, has pools and a work out center. Come see it today!!