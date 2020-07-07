All apartments in Addison
Last updated September 8 2019 at 6:48 AM

3887 Emerald Court

3887 Emerald Court · No Longer Available
Location

3887 Emerald Court, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom home in the highly sought after, prestigious community of Grand in the Central Addison with highly accredited Dallas ISD Schools. Open Floor plan with lot of windows for natural lights. On a Cul de sac with Corner lot with a huge backyard with outdoor living place with 8 foot fence for privacy. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and gas cook top. Curved Stair case with Wood floor. Hardwood floor in the first floor and the walking area in the second floor. Upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Huge Master bedroom with sitting area and upgraded master Bath with granite counter top and jetted tub. Access to Addison Athletic Pool, Soccer Field and Tennis Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3887 Emerald Court have any available units?
3887 Emerald Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3887 Emerald Court have?
Some of 3887 Emerald Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3887 Emerald Court currently offering any rent specials?
3887 Emerald Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3887 Emerald Court pet-friendly?
No, 3887 Emerald Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3887 Emerald Court offer parking?
Yes, 3887 Emerald Court offers parking.
Does 3887 Emerald Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3887 Emerald Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3887 Emerald Court have a pool?
Yes, 3887 Emerald Court has a pool.
Does 3887 Emerald Court have accessible units?
No, 3887 Emerald Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3887 Emerald Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3887 Emerald Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3887 Emerald Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3887 Emerald Court does not have units with air conditioning.

