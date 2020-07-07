3887 Emerald Court

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home in the highly sought after, prestigious community of Grand in the Central Addison with highly accredited Dallas ISD Schools. Open Floor plan with lot of windows for natural lights. On a Cul de sac with Corner lot with a huge backyard with outdoor living place with 8 foot fence for privacy. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and gas cook top. Curved Stair case with Wood floor. Hardwood floor in the first floor and the walking area in the second floor. Upgraded carpet in all bedrooms. Huge Master bedroom with sitting area and upgraded master Bath with granite counter top and jetted tub. Access to Addison Athletic Pool, Soccer Field and Tennis Court.