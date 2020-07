Amenities

Great Addison home in prime location. Low cost membership in Addison health club and pool available. Open living dining areas. Fireplace in the den. Nice reduced sized fenced backyard with a covered gazebo. Lawn care easy with sprinkler system. Gas cook top. Upstairs master has a large extra space for reading, sitting, or possible home office. Jetted tub and separate sinks. Lots of ceiling fans. 13-15 Seer AC unit to promote energy efficiency. Sorry no cats.