All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 3740 Chatham Court Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3740 Chatham Court Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:46 PM

3740 Chatham Court Drive

3740 Chatham Court Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3740 Chatham Court Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Addison Home Is Nestled In The Quiet Community Of Chatham Court. This Home Offers An Open Floor Plan With Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms And A Separate Master Suite. The Living Area is Open To The Large Formal Dining Area And Over-Sized Eat-In Kitchen, With Stainless Steel Appliances And Gas Stove. The Master Suite Includes A Bay Window, Over-Sized Master Bath, With Dual Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower And Large Walk-In Closet. The Secondary Bedrooms Share a Jack-n-Jill Bathroom And Spacious Separate Walk-In Closets. Conveniently Located Between Dallas North Tollway, HWY 635 And Interstate 35 North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have any available units?
3740 Chatham Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have?
Some of 3740 Chatham Court Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Chatham Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Chatham Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Chatham Court Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Chatham Court Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Chatham Court Drive offers parking.
Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Chatham Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have a pool?
No, 3740 Chatham Court Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Chatham Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Chatham Court Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Chatham Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 Chatham Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District