All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 17112 Westgrove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
17112 Westgrove Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

17112 Westgrove Drive

17112 Westgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17112 Westgrove Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Great Location next to park with walking path and with pool on property. All redone paint and floors throughout. Open floor plan with loft game or office space. Small private backyard or courtyard area with new sod and patio. 2 car garage and 3rd parking spot. 500 rent rebate with app by Jan 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
17112 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17112 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 17112 Westgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17112 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17112 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17112 Westgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17112 Westgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17112 Westgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17112 Westgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17112 Westgrove Drive has a pool.
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 17112 Westgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17112 Westgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17112 Westgrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District