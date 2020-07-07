Great Location next to park with walking path and with pool on property. All redone paint and floors throughout. Open floor plan with loft game or office space. Small private backyard or courtyard area with new sod and patio. 2 car garage and 3rd parking spot. 500 rent rebate with app by Jan 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17112 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
17112 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17112 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 17112 Westgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17112 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17112 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.