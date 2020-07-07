A fantastic home in the heart of Addison. This townhome has been beautifully remodeled with high end finishes. It features 3 full baths and 3 oversized bedrooms. This place is great for roommate situations. There is a fenced yard attached to the property and some extra parking in the rear. Tenants will have access to the clubhouse and use of the community pool. Come see this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17072 Upper Bay Road have any available units?
17072 Upper Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17072 Upper Bay Road have?
Some of 17072 Upper Bay Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17072 Upper Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
17072 Upper Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.