17072 Upper Bay Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

A fantastic home in the heart of Addison. This townhome has been beautifully remodeled with high end finishes. It features 3 full baths and 3 oversized bedrooms. This place is great for roommate situations. There is a fenced yard attached to the property and some extra parking in the rear. Tenants will have access to the clubhouse and use of the community pool. Come see this one!