Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

16400 Ledgemont Ln

16400 Ledgemont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16400 Ledgemont Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Simple and very quiet complex Bent Tree is located in the heart of Addison Easy commute with toll roads to all across the metroplex
Pet deposit and fees have been paid All of October is paid for Move in date is negotiable If interested, some furnishings can be left behind for your use
Wood Vinyl floors, stainless steel appliances, flat top stove, microwave and dishwasher A real nice perk is the stackable wash and dryer thats included
Location in the complex is very shaded with soft natural light Pool, dog park, and tennis courts are in sight from the unit
Daily maintenance and care of the landscaping Staff is prompt, friendly and willing to help you with any concerns you may have during your lease
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have any available units?
16400 Ledgemont Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have?
Some of 16400 Ledgemont Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16400 Ledgemont Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16400 Ledgemont Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16400 Ledgemont Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16400 Ledgemont Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln offer parking?
No, 16400 Ledgemont Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16400 Ledgemont Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16400 Ledgemont Ln has a pool.
Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have accessible units?
No, 16400 Ledgemont Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16400 Ledgemont Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16400 Ledgemont Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16400 Ledgemont Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

