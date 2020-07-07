16400 Ledgemont Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Simple and very quiet complex Bent Tree is located in the heart of Addison Easy commute with toll roads to all across the metroplex

Pet deposit and fees have been paid All of October is paid for Move in date is negotiable If interested, some furnishings can be left behind for your use

Wood Vinyl floors, stainless steel appliances, flat top stove, microwave and dishwasher A real nice perk is the stackable wash and dryer thats included

Location in the complex is very shaded with soft natural light Pool, dog park, and tennis courts are in sight from the unit

Daily maintenance and care of the landscaping Staff is prompt, friendly and willing to help you with any concerns you may have during your lease

Questions? Interested?

