14609 Cambridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT LOCATION! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac lot, this 3 Bed 2.1 Bath has everything you need! Move in ready with wood-like ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, living and dining rooms. Open floor plan, 20ft vaulted ceilings in living room with fire place. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances plus gas stove. Master suite with sitting area, wonderful spacious Master bath. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs with additional living room and full bath. Low maintenance backyard with patio and bench swing. Virtual Tour available for all interested prospective tenants!