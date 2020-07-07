All apartments in Addison
14609 Cambridge Court
14609 Cambridge Court

14609 Cambridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

14609 Cambridge Court, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PERFECT LOCATION! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac lot, this 3 Bed 2.1 Bath has everything you need! Move in ready with wood-like ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, living and dining rooms. Open floor plan, 20ft vaulted ceilings in living room with fire place. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances plus gas stove. Master suite with sitting area, wonderful spacious Master bath. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs with additional living room and full bath. Low maintenance backyard with patio and bench swing. Virtual Tour available for all interested prospective tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 Cambridge Court have any available units?
14609 Cambridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14609 Cambridge Court have?
Some of 14609 Cambridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14609 Cambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
14609 Cambridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 Cambridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 14609 Cambridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14609 Cambridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 14609 Cambridge Court offers parking.
Does 14609 Cambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14609 Cambridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 Cambridge Court have a pool?
No, 14609 Cambridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 14609 Cambridge Court have accessible units?
No, 14609 Cambridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 Cambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14609 Cambridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 Cambridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14609 Cambridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

