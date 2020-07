Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet valet service volleyball court on-site laundry

For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to the Trails Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Nashville, as we are ideally located just 7 miles from the Downtown area, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to the Trails.