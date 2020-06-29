All apartments in Nashville
The Club
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Club

1 Hickory Club Dr · (833) 837-4287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0209 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2425 · Avail. Aug 4

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Jul 26

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 0628 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
If you enjoy the nicer luxuries in life at an affordable price then we have the perfect home for you at The Club Apartments in Antioch, Tennessee. The Club Apartments is centrally located in the Nashville area near countless fine-dining restaurants, movie theaters, and shopping.Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments boast designer interiors with 9 foot ceilings, fully-equipped designer kitchens, dynamic lighting, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections or included. Select homes include brushed nickel accents and hardware, cherry cabinetry, sunrooms, balconies or patios, wood burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. In addition, we have covered parking available for you.Enjoy our resort-style amenities which include a 2-story athletic center with 24-hour cardio room, swimming pool, indoor hot tub, relaxation sauna, racquet ball room, and lighted tennis court. Come home to The Club today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Club have any available units?
The Club has 16 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Club have?
Some of The Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Club currently offering any rent specials?
The Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Club pet-friendly?
Yes, The Club is pet friendly.
Does The Club offer parking?
Yes, The Club offers parking.
Does The Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Club have a pool?
Yes, The Club has a pool.
Does The Club have accessible units?
No, The Club does not have accessible units.
Does The Club have units with dishwashers?
No, The Club does not have units with dishwashers.
