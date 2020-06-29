Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub media room package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

If you enjoy the nicer luxuries in life at an affordable price then we have the perfect home for you at The Club Apartments in Antioch, Tennessee. The Club Apartments is centrally located in the Nashville area near countless fine-dining restaurants, movie theaters, and shopping.Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments boast designer interiors with 9 foot ceilings, fully-equipped designer kitchens, dynamic lighting, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections or included. Select homes include brushed nickel accents and hardware, cherry cabinetry, sunrooms, balconies or patios, wood burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. In addition, we have covered parking available for you.Enjoy our resort-style amenities which include a 2-story athletic center with 24-hour cardio room, swimming pool, indoor hot tub, relaxation sauna, racquet ball room, and lighted tennis court. Come home to The Club today!