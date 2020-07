Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath home located in East Nashville. Your new home is equipped with a full appliance package which includes washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator, driveway parking, a private backyard and gorgeous hardwood flooring! Sorry but no smoking and pets are possible with approval and an additional non-refundable deposit. You better act now or this home will be gone!! Drive by today and call Browning-Gordon Co., at (615) 383-3999 to schedule a showing.