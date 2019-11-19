All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5932 Stone Brook Drive

5932 Stonebrook Drive · (615) 861-4191 ext. 5
Location

5932 Stonebrook Drive, Nashville, TN 37027
Brentwood Villa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5932 Stone Brook Drive · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1869 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Townhome in Brentwood Villa Community - Enjoy the quietness of the hills, while maintaining the convenience of location!

Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome nestled in the hills of Brentwood, less than 5 min to I-65, off Old Hickory Blvd.

Huge master suite owns the entire upstairs with huge walk in closet! Two downstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Updated kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and dining area.

Washer and dryer included.

Fabulous deck off the kitchen with wooded views.

Enjoy neighborhood pool and tennis.

Call Carol for more information, 615.300.0758.

(RLNE5770453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Stone Brook Drive have any available units?
5932 Stone Brook Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Stone Brook Drive have?
Some of 5932 Stone Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Stone Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Stone Brook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Stone Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Stone Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Stone Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 5932 Stone Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5932 Stone Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5932 Stone Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Stone Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5932 Stone Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 5932 Stone Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5932 Stone Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Stone Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Stone Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
