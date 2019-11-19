5932 Stone Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Townhome in Brentwood Villa Community - Enjoy the quietness of the hills, while maintaining the convenience of location!



Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome nestled in the hills of Brentwood, less than 5 min to I-65, off Old Hickory Blvd.



Huge master suite owns the entire upstairs with huge walk in closet! Two downstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths.



Updated kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and dining area.



Washer and dryer included.



Fabulous deck off the kitchen with wooded views.



Enjoy neighborhood pool and tennis.



Call Carol for more information, 615.300.0758.



(RLNE5770453)