Nashville, TN
3407 Clarksville Pike B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3407 Clarksville Pike B

3407 Clarksville Pike · (917) 450-8800
Location

3407 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218
Bordeaux Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MUSIC CITY 5 MILES FROM 2 BEDROOM LOFT GEM - Property Id: 315606

Only 5 miles /10 minutes from downtown MusIc City USA.
Just 2 miles from Tennessee State University and Watkins College of Art.
City bus on corner.
FEATURED PHOTO OF MUSIC CITY IS FROM THE ACTUAL FRONT OF THE APARTMENT BUILDING.

1100 square ft of old school loft charm with BRAND NEW renovations!

CENTRAL AC AND HEAT-

FREE LAUNDRY!

HUGE EAT IN windowed, East facing Good Morning KITCHEN.
BRAND NEW stainless steel GAS stove and fridge.

SUNNY AND BRIGHT
South, East + West exposures.

This home is located at the quiet back of 2nd floor in walk up building.

Old Hardwood floors in hallway, bedroom, knotty pine walls in some rooms

private 2 car parking,

Walgreens on corner.
GAS across the street!

Other walk to neighbors include YMCA, KFC, Sonic, Checkers, Pizza Hut, Dollar General, Waffle House, small shopping center(s) and some mom and pop stores / eats.
KROGER + shopping center just down the street!

Gas, Electric and water are $150 per month above and separate from rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3407-clarksville-pike-nashville-tn-unit-b/315606
Property Id 315606

(RLNE5958589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Clarksville Pike B have any available units?
3407 Clarksville Pike B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Clarksville Pike B have?
Some of 3407 Clarksville Pike B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Clarksville Pike B currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Clarksville Pike B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Clarksville Pike B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Clarksville Pike B is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Clarksville Pike B offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Clarksville Pike B offers parking.
Does 3407 Clarksville Pike B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Clarksville Pike B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Clarksville Pike B have a pool?
No, 3407 Clarksville Pike B does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Clarksville Pike B have accessible units?
No, 3407 Clarksville Pike B does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Clarksville Pike B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Clarksville Pike B does not have units with dishwashers.
