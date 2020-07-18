3407 Clarksville Pike B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MUSIC CITY 5 MILES FROM 2 BEDROOM LOFT GEM - Property Id: 315606



Only 5 miles /10 minutes from downtown MusIc City USA.

Just 2 miles from Tennessee State University and Watkins College of Art.

City bus on corner.

FEATURED PHOTO OF MUSIC CITY IS FROM THE ACTUAL FRONT OF THE APARTMENT BUILDING.



1100 square ft of old school loft charm with BRAND NEW renovations!



CENTRAL AC AND HEAT-



FREE LAUNDRY!



HUGE EAT IN windowed, East facing Good Morning KITCHEN.

BRAND NEW stainless steel GAS stove and fridge.



SUNNY AND BRIGHT

South, East + West exposures.



This home is located at the quiet back of 2nd floor in walk up building.



Old Hardwood floors in hallway, bedroom, knotty pine walls in some rooms



private 2 car parking,



Walgreens on corner.

GAS across the street!



Other walk to neighbors include YMCA, KFC, Sonic, Checkers, Pizza Hut, Dollar General, Waffle House, small shopping center(s) and some mom and pop stores / eats.

KROGER + shopping center just down the street!



Gas, Electric and water are $150 per month above and separate from rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3407-clarksville-pike-nashville-tn-unit-b/315606

Property Id 315606



(RLNE5958589)