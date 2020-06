Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful, well-kept home on quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings while still being minutes from everything! Great functional layout, 2 car garage, renovated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Master recently renovated with a beautiful new bathroom in carrara marble, soaking tub and large walk-in shower. Bonus room makes a great exercise room, hobby room, office, etc. Lush, private back yard. Right around the corner from Lipscomb, 12 South, Green Hills