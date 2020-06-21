All apartments in Nashville
1111 8th Street, N

1111 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 8th Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated cottage next to Cleveland Park in Nashville! Convenient to the city! Previously used as an AirBnB, this home has a large fenced in back yard and great sun deck. Home has 2 true bedrooms and an additional office/flex room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 8th Street, N have any available units?
1111 8th Street, N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1111 8th Street, N currently offering any rent specials?
1111 8th Street, N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 8th Street, N pet-friendly?
No, 1111 8th Street, N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1111 8th Street, N offer parking?
No, 1111 8th Street, N does not offer parking.
Does 1111 8th Street, N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 8th Street, N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 8th Street, N have a pool?
No, 1111 8th Street, N does not have a pool.
Does 1111 8th Street, N have accessible units?
No, 1111 8th Street, N does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 8th Street, N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 8th Street, N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 8th Street, N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 8th Street, N does not have units with air conditioning.
