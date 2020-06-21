1111 8th Street, Nashville, TN 37207 Cleveland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated cottage next to Cleveland Park in Nashville! Convenient to the city! Previously used as an AirBnB, this home has a large fenced in back yard and great sun deck. Home has 2 true bedrooms and an additional office/flex room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 8th Street, N have any available units?
1111 8th Street, N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1111 8th Street, N currently offering any rent specials?
1111 8th Street, N isn't currently offering any rent specials.