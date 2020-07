The Banks at West Fork.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access new construction trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking internet access internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby online portal smoke-free community yoga

Find true Murfreesboro living at The Banks At West Forks. This brand new community is host to a wide selection of amenities that include a resort-style pool, fitness center, grand pet park, and river observation courtyard. With a variety of one, two and three bedroom floorplans available, the leasing staff is ready to help you find the perfect apartment. Contact us to set up a tour today and make your move to The Banks At West Forks.Better Living. Now Streaming.