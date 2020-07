Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

Introducing the newest Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN. Enjoy an unsurpassed lifestyle at The Village at Elam Farms. We are a gated community surrounded by beautiful landscaping and a host of amenities including a refreshing swimming pool with an inviting cabana, business center with Internet access and a 24/7 fitness center. Contact us today and find out why our community is perfect for you. We are bringing luxury living to a whole new level. The Village at Elam Farms offers four uniquely designed apartment homes. Every detail in the one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes have been customized with you in mind.