furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
850 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
14 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$918
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$959
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
22 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Dana Downs
1400 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
2 Units Available
The Verve
3015 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1221 sqft
Looking for a contemporary community that offers sprawling square footage in an ultra-convenient location? Experience The Verve today! Located just steps away from dozens of restaurants, shopping, tanning & entertainment, and mere minutes from MTSU,
Results within 10 miles of Murfreesboro
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
