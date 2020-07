Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking garage internet access media room accessible pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit internet cafe lobby package receiving

Vintage at The Avenue is raising the bar for any other apartment living experience in Middle Tennessee. We proudly offer luxury one two- and three-bedroom apartment homes complete with designer finishes. Presenting a pet friendly environment, exhilarating cardio theatre the fitness enthusiast and an outdoor roof top veranda great for afternoon entertaining. Vintage at The Avenue is not only located in a prime location with easy interstate access, along walk to shopping, dining and entertainment, but also offers all the comfort and sophistication you will want to call home.