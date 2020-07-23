/
rutherford county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
174 Apartments for rent in Rutherford County, TN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$944
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1398 sqft
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1041 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
City Edge Flats
2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$979
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
64 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$952
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1452 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,003
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
9 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
131 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
38 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
11 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1233 sqft
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
850 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
5 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
27 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
9 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
16 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
31 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
23 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
40 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
49 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$908
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
41 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$836
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rutherford County area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville have apartments for rent.
