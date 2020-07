Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar dog park game room internet access internet cafe pool table trash valet

Like the charming Murfreesboro neighborhood that lies beyond its front doors, Vintage Blackman stands apart with its blend of new and classic architecture, activated social spaces and amenities, expansive floor plans and unique finishes. Vintage Blackman delivers a living experience that reflects the many facets that converge to create the community of Murfreesboro. Once settled in and cozy at home you will enjoy above-the-bar features including built-in mud rooms, a wine cooler, exceptionally tall ceilings, over-sized walk-in closets, and private balconies or sunrooms. Feeling social? Join your neighbors on our expansive lanai with gas fireplace, private cabanas, and heated, salt water pool. We’re setting the new standard at Vintage Blackman, where LIFE centers around YOU.