Richland Falls
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Richland Falls

526 Dill Ln · (615) 270-5853
Location

526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0332 · Avail. Sep 15

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 0317 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 1421 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0933 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 0315 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 0914 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Richland Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
concierge
pool table
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Richland Falls Apartments, your home for comfortable gated living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. We offer a variety of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with the modern finishes you’ll love. Inside, you’ll find high end features such as beautiful wood-style plank flooring, slate appliances, and granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers.Our community amenities were designed to help you live your best life – from the fully equipped fitness center and resort-style swimming pool to the stunning clubhouse. Entertain friends at our upscale clubhouse and keep your car in great shape with our car care center and optional garage stalls. Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1, 500 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1, $30 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Richland Falls have any available units?
Richland Falls has 12 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Richland Falls have?
Some of Richland Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Richland Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Richland Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Richland Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Richland Falls is pet friendly.
Does Richland Falls offer parking?
Yes, Richland Falls offers parking.
Does Richland Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Richland Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Richland Falls have a pool?
Yes, Richland Falls has a pool.
Does Richland Falls have accessible units?
No, Richland Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Richland Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Richland Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Richland Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, Richland Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
