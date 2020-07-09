Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Richland Falls Apartments, your home for comfortable gated living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. We offer a variety of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with the modern finishes you’ll love. Inside, you’ll find high end features such as beautiful wood-style plank flooring, slate appliances, and granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers.Our community amenities were designed to help you live your best life – from the fully equipped fitness center and resort-style swimming pool to the stunning clubhouse. Entertain friends at our upscale clubhouse and keep your car in great shape with our car care center and optional garage stalls. Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!