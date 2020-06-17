All apartments in Gallatin
Location

940 East Main Street, Gallatin, TN 37066

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 940 E. Main Street · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex - Section 8 available, with reduced deposit.

Ask us about our washer and dryer rent to own program!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 940 E. Main Street have any available units?
940 E. Main Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gallatin Rent Report.
Is 940 E. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 E. Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 E. Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 940 E. Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gallatin.
Does 940 E. Main Street offer parking?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 940 E. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 E. Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 E. Main Street have a pool?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 E. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 E. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 E. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

