Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Gallatin
Find more places like
940 E. Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gallatin, TN
/
940 E. Main Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:01 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
940 E. Main Street
940 East Main Street
·
(615) 364-2833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gallatin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
940 East Main Street, Gallatin, TN 37066
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 940 E. Main Street · Avail. now
$975
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex - Section 8 available, with reduced deposit.
Ask us about our washer and dryer rent to own program!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5680324)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 940 E. Main Street have any available units?
940 E. Main Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gallatin, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gallatin Rent Report
.
Is 940 E. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
940 E. Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 E. Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 940 E. Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gallatin
.
Does 940 E. Main Street offer parking?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 940 E. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 E. Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 E. Main Street have a pool?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 940 E. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 940 E. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 E. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 E. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive
Gallatin, TN 37066
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane
Gallatin, TN 37066
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive
Gallatin, TN 37066
Similar Pages
Gallatin 1 Bedrooms
Gallatin 2 Bedrooms
Gallatin Apartments with Balcony
Gallatin Apartments with Gym
Gallatin Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Clarksville, TN
Franklin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KY
Columbia, TN
Brentwood, TN
Smyrna, TN
Lebanon, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
La Vergne, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
White House, TN
Ashland City, TN
Thompson's Station, TN
Nolensville, TN
Fairview, TN
Apartments Near Colleges
Volunteer State Community College
Nashville State Community College
Austin Peay State University
Belmont University
Cumberland University