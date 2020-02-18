5001 Laughing Brook Lane

Amenities

Great home in Waters Edge of Franklin! - Great opportunity to live in WATERS EDGE, one of Franklin's hottest subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's only 5-miles from Historic Downtown Franklin, only 2min from I-65, and 3-miles from the award winning - Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc). This beautiful home resides on a large corner lot, and features an open concept, all common areas feature elite finishes: hardwoods, crown trim, stainless appliances, beautiful granit. 4 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom ! Home is zoned for the Award Winning - Franklin / Williamson County schools - a Great Schools (Trinity Elementary, Fred J Page Middle & High School). Community resort style Pool/fitness center/Walking Trail/canoe launch! Sorry the home is currently being loved by tenant showings are by appointment only. Available for May 1st move in*For applications and showings, contact Shelly 615-403-2767. $45/application. Rent $2850 security. deposit 2850 Pets = case by case must be approved by owner with pet deposit.



