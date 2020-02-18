All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5001 Laughing Brook Lane

5001 Laughing Brook Lane · (615) 403-2767
Location

5001 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5001 Laughing Brook Lane · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Great home in Waters Edge of Franklin! - Great opportunity to live in WATERS EDGE, one of Franklin's hottest subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's only 5-miles from Historic Downtown Franklin, only 2min from I-65, and 3-miles from the award winning - Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc). This beautiful home resides on a large corner lot, and features an open concept, all common areas feature elite finishes: hardwoods, crown trim, stainless appliances, beautiful granit. 4 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom ! Home is zoned for the Award Winning - Franklin / Williamson County schools - a Great Schools (Trinity Elementary, Fred J Page Middle & High School). Community resort style Pool/fitness center/Walking Trail/canoe launch! Sorry the home is currently being loved by tenant showings are by appointment only. Available for May 1st move in*For applications and showings, contact Shelly 615-403-2767. $45/application. Rent $2850 security. deposit 2850 Pets = case by case must be approved by owner with pet deposit.

(RLNE5693398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have any available units?
5001 Laughing Brook Lane has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have?
Some of 5001 Laughing Brook Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Laughing Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Laughing Brook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Laughing Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Laughing Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Laughing Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
