306 Gainsway Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac. Hardwood throughout first floor, grand foyer leading to formal dining room and downstairs office. The Fieldstone Farms community features a work out center, 2 pools & miles of beautiful trails. No Pets, 3,6,12+ mth.lease available! Tenants to confirm schools No smoking.