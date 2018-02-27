All apartments in Franklin
306 Gainsway Ct
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:10 AM

306 Gainsway Ct

306 Gainsway Court · (615) 905-0322
Location

306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN 37069

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2326 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac. Hardwood throughout first floor, grand foyer leading to formal dining room and downstairs office. The Fieldstone Farms community features a work out center, 2 pools & miles of beautiful trails. No Pets, 3,6,12+ mth.lease available! Tenants to confirm schools No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Gainsway Ct have any available units?
306 Gainsway Ct has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Gainsway Ct have?
Some of 306 Gainsway Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Gainsway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
306 Gainsway Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Gainsway Ct pet-friendly?
No, 306 Gainsway Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 306 Gainsway Ct offer parking?
No, 306 Gainsway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 306 Gainsway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Gainsway Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Gainsway Ct have a pool?
Yes, 306 Gainsway Ct has a pool.
Does 306 Gainsway Ct have accessible units?
No, 306 Gainsway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Gainsway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Gainsway Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Gainsway Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Gainsway Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
