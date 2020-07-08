303 W Chownings Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage internet access media room

Available 11/01/20 Relocating to the prestigious Williamson County including the areas of Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, or even Nashville?



This charming colorful fully furnished 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family to feel safe and settled during an extended stay or transition to the area.



Its conveniently located just minutes off of I-65, 431 Mack C Hatcher Parkway and 96 Murfreesboro Road in the quiet Yorktown neighborhood of Franklin with all single family homes, mature trees and a great family community. Kids can ride bikes provided in the cul-de-sac or even into downtown Franklin. Cool Springs shopping is just minutes away.



This beautiful home hardwood floors and new plush carpet. There is an available 2 car garage and huge unfurnished carpeted bonus room above the garage for play-room, office, bedroom, storage, game room, sewing and craft room, media room, whatever extra space you need to make it your own. The fenced back area is perfect for a dog. The spacious deck is surrounded by mature trees.



This home is fully furnished with wireless Internet, utilities, and cable all included in the price. Eat-in kitchen has brand new refrigerator and dishwasher and all furnishings, appliances, dishware and cookware. Two bedrooms have queen beds. The master has a king bed and en-suite full bathroom. All linens and towels provided. For children there is a pac-n-play, toys games and two bikes.

Specified schools are Elementary, Freedom Intermediate, Freedom Middle ,and Centennial High. Universities in the area include Belmont, Vanderbuilt, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, Fisk, and the Colleges of Williamson, National, Columbia, Remmington Watkins and Nashville State.



Employers include Nissan, Ford, Verizon, Jackson, Community Health Systems, UnitedHealthCare, Williamson Medical Center, Optum, Tractor Supply, Mars Petcare, DaVita, Lee, Ramsey and Brookdale.



Consider this home for corporate and extended stays and relocation to Nashville.



(RLNE5202496)