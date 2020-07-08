All apartments in Franklin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

303 W Chownings Ct

303 West Chownings · (865) 314-4814
Location

303 West Chownings, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3700 · Avail. Nov 1

$3,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2438 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Available 11/01/20 Relocating to the prestigious Williamson County including the areas of Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, or even Nashville?

This charming colorful fully furnished 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family to feel safe and settled during an extended stay or transition to the area.

Its conveniently located just minutes off of I-65, 431 Mack C Hatcher Parkway and 96 Murfreesboro Road in the quiet Yorktown neighborhood of Franklin with all single family homes, mature trees and a great family community. Kids can ride bikes provided in the cul-de-sac or even into downtown Franklin. Cool Springs shopping is just minutes away.

This beautiful home hardwood floors and new plush carpet. There is an available 2 car garage and huge unfurnished carpeted bonus room above the garage for play-room, office, bedroom, storage, game room, sewing and craft room, media room, whatever extra space you need to make it your own. The fenced back area is perfect for a dog. The spacious deck is surrounded by mature trees.

This home is fully furnished with wireless Internet, utilities, and cable all included in the price. Eat-in kitchen has brand new refrigerator and dishwasher and all furnishings, appliances, dishware and cookware. Two bedrooms have queen beds. The master has a king bed and en-suite full bathroom. All linens and towels provided. For children there is a pac-n-play, toys games and two bikes.
Specified schools are Elementary, Freedom Intermediate, Freedom Middle ,and Centennial High. Universities in the area include Belmont, Vanderbuilt, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, Fisk, and the Colleges of Williamson, National, Columbia, Remmington Watkins and Nashville State.

Employers include Nissan, Ford, Verizon, Jackson, Community Health Systems, UnitedHealthCare, Williamson Medical Center, Optum, Tractor Supply, Mars Petcare, DaVita, Lee, Ramsey and Brookdale.

Consider this home for corporate and extended stays and relocation to Nashville.

(RLNE5202496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Chownings Ct have any available units?
303 W Chownings Ct has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 W Chownings Ct have?
Some of 303 W Chownings Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Chownings Ct currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Chownings Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Chownings Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Chownings Ct is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Chownings Ct offer parking?
Yes, 303 W Chownings Ct offers parking.
Does 303 W Chownings Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 W Chownings Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Chownings Ct have a pool?
No, 303 W Chownings Ct does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Chownings Ct have accessible units?
No, 303 W Chownings Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Chownings Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W Chownings Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 W Chownings Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 W Chownings Ct has units with air conditioning.
