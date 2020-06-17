All apartments in Franklin
201 Pearl St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

201 Pearl St

201 Pearl Street · (888) 217-1331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Pearl Street, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $3751 · Avail. now

$3,751

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Executive Lease Purchase Opportunity! This beautiful custom built 5 bedroom home is located in the sought after community of Westhaven. Situated on a premier corner lot this home is close to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks and the community pool. The home features an open concept floor plan ideal for entertaining, 2 bonus rooms and a first floor master bedroom suite. The large welcoming front porch is an ideal place to look out onto the tree lined street and creek. Enjoy quiet evenings on the private patio and direct access from the over-sized three car garage. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished and walls and trim repainted.

To Learn More about our Executive Lease Purchase Program call (888)217-1331 or visit www.investinginppl.com.

(RLNE5614957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pearl St have any available units?
201 Pearl St has a unit available for $3,751 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Pearl St have?
Some of 201 Pearl St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pearl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 201 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 201 Pearl St does offer parking.
Does 201 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pearl St have a pool?
Yes, 201 Pearl St has a pool.
Does 201 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 201 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Pearl St has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Pearl St has units with air conditioning.
