Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pool

This beautiful townhome may be rented furnished or unfurnished. Year lease preferred. Granite in kitchen, new microwave, laundry in unit. Amazing location is a great launching point near the interstate for quick access to historic downtown Franklin and Downtown Nashville, yet unique because it is tucked away in a quiet area overlooking a fantastic view of Cool Springs. The property is just minutes away from great shopping and restaurants.