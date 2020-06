Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This house will check off all the boxes on your Wish List! GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Mack Hatcher Thorofare and I-65. Kitchen has SS High grade Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Soft-Close Cabinets, and Hardwood Floors downstairs. Trey Ceiling in Master BR with Master Bath ensuite and Walk-In Closet. Washer & Dryer Included. Big Bonus Room upstairs! Nice Open Back Yard backs up to church. $100 Admin Fee to be paid before Move In.