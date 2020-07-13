/
pet friendly apartments
72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
3825 Somers Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage; Lots of Community Amenities - Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1325 Saybrook Crossing
1325 Staybrook Crossing, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BED/2.5 BATH~NEW PAINT~BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING~STAINLESS APPLIANCE WITH CHEFS RANGE~2 GAS FIREPLACES~PRIVATE BACKYARD~PETS ARE ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL~$65 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,177
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
27 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
17 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5594 Carters Creek pike
5594 Carters Creek Pike, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
3625 sqft
Beautiful custom Home with scenic views just 12 miles south of Franklin. Home is available furnished. Shorter terms negotiable. One small pet is negotiable.Home was featured in a national magazine when it was occupied by Tanya tucker.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1062 Scouting Dr
1062 Scouting Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2849 sqft
Gorgeous Home in The Waters Edge Community. Granite Counter tops, Stainless appliances. Convenient to I-65 and Minutes to Downtown Franklin. All pets will be approved by the owner. Small dogs only
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
955 Ryecroft Ln
955 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3261 sqft
Immaculate home- Designer features & upgrades galore. Granite countertops Hardwood in all living areas*stunning kitchen with gas range*large walk in shower in master bath covered back porch over looking common area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/13/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1018 Rural Plains Cir
1018 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1260 sqft
Beautiful town home in the community of Berry Farms features hardwood floors, two master suites upstairs, an open floor plan, and a fabulous outdoor space in the back of property.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
901 sqft
Rare chance to live in Berry Farms! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit features a great layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, secured entry, pool access, and lots of light! You will be walking distance from a open park,
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
75 Molly Bright Lane
75 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2670 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN AUGUST 3RD, 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pebble Creek Road
100 Pebble Creek Road, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1399 sqft
Available 8/8/20. Please do not disturb the tenants. This budget friendly 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has partial hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of space in the backyard to relax.
