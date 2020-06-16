All apartments in Clarksville
850 Fire Break Drive

Location

850 Fire Break Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 850 Fire Break Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,895

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1. This 2 story home was built in 2001 & features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 large bonus rooms, a formal living room, a formal dining room, an office w/ built-in shelving, a large eat-in kitchen w/ a breakfast bar, 2 gas fireplaces, & a 2 car garage w/ ample room for storage. 2 pets 25 Lbs. or less are welcome, pet fees and restrictions apply.

(RLNE4994972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Fire Break Drive have any available units?
850 Fire Break Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Fire Break Drive have?
Some of 850 Fire Break Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Fire Break Drive currently offering any rent specials?
850 Fire Break Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Fire Break Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Fire Break Drive is pet friendly.
Does 850 Fire Break Drive offer parking?
Yes, 850 Fire Break Drive does offer parking.
Does 850 Fire Break Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Fire Break Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Fire Break Drive have a pool?
No, 850 Fire Break Drive does not have a pool.
Does 850 Fire Break Drive have accessible units?
No, 850 Fire Break Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Fire Break Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Fire Break Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
