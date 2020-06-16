Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

850 Fire Break Drive Available 07/10/20 850 Fire Break Drive - 850 Fire Break Drive is located on a large corner lot in the Tylertown subdivision near I24 via Exit 1. This 2 story home was built in 2001 & features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 large bonus rooms, a formal living room, a formal dining room, an office w/ built-in shelving, a large eat-in kitchen w/ a breakfast bar, 2 gas fireplaces, & a 2 car garage w/ ample room for storage. 2 pets 25 Lbs. or less are welcome, pet fees and restrictions apply.



(RLNE4994972)