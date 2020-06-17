3824 Harvest Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Hidden Treasure With Open Floor Plan and Fireplace in Villas at Meriwether - Amazing Home Featuring a Open Floor Plan with Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Large Picture Windows Offering Fantastic Natural Light, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Black Appliances and Separate Dining Area with Hardwood Flooring.



The Master Bedroom Suite Features a Trey Ceiling, Vanity and Walk In Closet. Completing This Home is A Large Bonus Room Perfect for a Home Theater, 2 Car Garage and Semi- Private Back Patio Lawn.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE5431581)