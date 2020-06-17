All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

3824 Harvest Ridge

3824 Harvest Ridge · (931) 298-0003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3824 Harvest Ridge, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3824 Harvest Ridge · Avail. now

$1,260

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Hidden Treasure With Open Floor Plan and Fireplace in Villas at Meriwether - Amazing Home Featuring a Open Floor Plan with Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Large Picture Windows Offering Fantastic Natural Light, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Black Appliances and Separate Dining Area with Hardwood Flooring.

The Master Bedroom Suite Features a Trey Ceiling, Vanity and Walk In Closet. Completing This Home is A Large Bonus Room Perfect for a Home Theater, 2 Car Garage and Semi- Private Back Patio Lawn.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE5431581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Harvest Ridge have any available units?
3824 Harvest Ridge has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Harvest Ridge have?
Some of 3824 Harvest Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Harvest Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Harvest Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Harvest Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Harvest Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Harvest Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Harvest Ridge does offer parking.
Does 3824 Harvest Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Harvest Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Harvest Ridge have a pool?
No, 3824 Harvest Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Harvest Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3824 Harvest Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Harvest Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Harvest Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
