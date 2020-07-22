3049 Westchester Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 story ranch style home boasts elegance from its floor to ceiling built-in shelves, a brick fireplace that take center focal point of the large front room. The kitchen offers a beautiful eat-in area, ample counter space & cabinets with all appliances included. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a free standing shower and walk-in closet in the master. Finished basement with a rec room and a half bath. A raised deck that overlooks a large back yard. Pets are not permitted on or in the p