3049 Westchester Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:30 PM

3049 Westchester Dr

3049 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Westchester Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 story ranch style home boasts elegance from its floor to ceiling built-in shelves, a brick fireplace that take center focal point of the large front room. The kitchen offers a beautiful eat-in area, ample counter space & cabinets with all appliances included. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a free standing shower and walk-in closet in the master. Finished basement with a rec room and a half bath. A raised deck that overlooks a large back yard. Pets are not permitted on or in the p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

