1552 Tylertown Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

#304 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Upstairs bath features a separate tub/commode from the sink area. 2 nice size bedrooms, Stainless Steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Front porch, Patio backs up to woods. Large living room. Luxury Vinyl Tile downstairs. Carpet on stairs and bedrooms. This unit does not have a garage door with storage. No pets. Backs up to woods. Tenant responsible for water, electric, cable, internet. Management covers trash and pest control.

Beautiful, Quiet and tucked away. 2 story Town home. Stainless Steel appliances, Huge kitchen sink, back patio with privacy fence.

Tenant pays water, electric and internet. Management provides pest control and trash.

No pets.

Credit check, criminal background and prior evictions will be completed. Application fee for all tenants over the age of 18.



Here is a link for the application https://brandywinevillage.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp