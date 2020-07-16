All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated July 5 2020 at 3:58 PM

1552 Tylertown Road

1552 Tylertown Rd · (931) 444-9661
Location

1552 Tylertown Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$890

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
#304 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Upstairs bath features a separate tub/commode from the sink area. 2 nice size bedrooms, Stainless Steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Front porch, Patio backs up to woods. Large living room. Luxury Vinyl Tile downstairs. Carpet on stairs and bedrooms. This unit does not have a garage door with storage. No pets. Backs up to woods. Tenant responsible for water, electric, cable, internet. Management covers trash and pest control.
Beautiful, Quiet and tucked away. 2 story Town home. Stainless Steel appliances, Huge kitchen sink, back patio with privacy fence.
Tenant pays water, electric and internet. Management provides pest control and trash.
No pets.
Credit check, criminal background and prior evictions will be completed. Application fee for all tenants over the age of 18.

Here is a link for the application https://brandywinevillage.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Tylertown Road have any available units?
1552 Tylertown Road has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Tylertown Road have?
Some of 1552 Tylertown Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Tylertown Road currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Tylertown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Tylertown Road pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Tylertown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1552 Tylertown Road offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Tylertown Road offers parking.
Does 1552 Tylertown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Tylertown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Tylertown Road have a pool?
No, 1552 Tylertown Road does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Tylertown Road have accessible units?
No, 1552 Tylertown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Tylertown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Tylertown Road has units with dishwashers.
