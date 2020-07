Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1107 Woodard Street is located within minutes of APSU. Downtown, The Montgomery Library, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This lovely home offers 1 bedroom, bonus room,1 bath with washer provided. Beautiful hardwood flooring, with a fully renovated kitchen, and a walk-in shower. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.