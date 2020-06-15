All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:18 PM

108 Chestnut Drive

108 Chestnut Drive · (931) 251-9860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Chestnut Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath home has quite a few unique characteristics. It features two fireplaces, one in a bonus room and one in the master. Kitchen cabinets have several fun features including sliding shelves and a lazy susan cabinet. Large bathroom with tub and separate shower. Backyard is divided into two areas that both are great for entertainment. Also includes a shed/greenhouse for storage. Pet friendly and no breed restrictions!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
108 Chestnut Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 108 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Chestnut Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Chestnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Chestnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Chestnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Chestnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 108 Chestnut Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

