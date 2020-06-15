108 Chestnut Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath home has quite a few unique characteristics. It features two fireplaces, one in a bonus room and one in the master. Kitchen cabinets have several fun features including sliding shelves and a lazy susan cabinet. Large bathroom with tub and separate shower. Backyard is divided into two areas that both are great for entertainment. Also includes a shed/greenhouse for storage. Pet friendly and no breed restrictions!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.