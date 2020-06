Amenities

105 Maureen Drive #A - (AVAILABLE 6/26/2020) Check out these cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments located in a quiet neighborhood with 1 car attached garage. They have easy access to the Bypass, Exit 11, golf course, shopping, APSU and downtown. All major appliances are included, washer and dryer, roomy bedrooms with large closets and a full size shared bath. Deck located in the rear of the unit. No Pets Please