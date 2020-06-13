/
soddy daisy
Last updated June 13 2020
86 Apartments for rent in Soddy-Daisy, TN
Glen Hollow Apartments
9449 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1059 sqft
Luxurious community near Downtown Chattanooga and Highway 27. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, cyber cafe and community room. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings.
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Dupont - Murray Hills
Steeplechase
1421 Cloverdale Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$838
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1032 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live in the Steeplechase apartment homes located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Lupton City - Norcross
603 Bitsy Lane
603 Bitsy Lane, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located 3/4 Bedroom Home Close to Red Bank and Hixson - Great all brick rancher convenient to Red Bank and Hixson! Bitsy Lane features 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a fully-finished basement that can be used as a 4th
Northgate - Big Ridge
2145 Hamill Rd
2145 Hamill Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
1,500 sq. ft. office space for rent. $12 per foot/$1,500 per month gross. Minimum 2 year lease. Call today to get this space located in Hixson, close to Hwy 153.
Forest Highlands
823 Forest Highland Dr
823 Forest Highland Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1598 sqft
Brick rancher located 10 minutes to downtown and minutes to Hixson Pike is ready for you to move in! Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with wood floors throughout the home.
Walden
907 Mclean Ave
907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1714 sqft
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community.
7615 Clearwater Rd
7615 Clearwater Road West, Middle Valley, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
This charming home has been completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, baths and basement floors, two beautiful bathrooms, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, three bedrooms plus two additional rooms in the basement and a
Forest Highlands
623 Glen Circle
623 Glenn Circle, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1377 sqft
Great 3 bedroom rancher in Hixson Area - Well Maintained Rancher with a full unfinished basement in a Great Location.
Dupont - Murray Hills
5216 Donlyn B
5216 Donlyn Drive, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$785
950 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath - Excellent Condition - Property Id: 251754 This is a very nice duplex that been renovated to include new: paint and wood flooring throughout entire unit, updated bathroom & kitchen.
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1605 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Friends of Mountain Creek
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Northgate - Big Ridge
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,763
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Soddy-Daisy rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Soddy-Daisy area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Soddy-Daisy from include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Collegedale, Red Bank, and Signal Mountain.