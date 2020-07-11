Apartment List
/
TN
/
chattanooga
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chattanooga apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
36 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
14 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
4 Units Available
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Conveniently located near Chester Frost Park in North Chattanooga. Apartments offers sweeping mountain views and gas fireplaces. Many units are recently renovated. All tenants enjoy access to the community internet cafe and saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
7 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
257 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
City Guide for Chattanooga, TN

Even the downtown area of this small, industrial city of 169,000 is somehow woodsy and green. As charmingly country as this city is, however, its sophisticated offerings grow daily. Home prices are also fabulously low and the economy is trending upward–all of which translates into a rental bargain for you, and other would-be whittling enthusiasts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chattanooga, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chattanooga apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chattanooga apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChattanooga 3 BedroomsChattanooga Accessible ApartmentsChattanooga Apartments with Balcony
Chattanooga Apartments with GarageChattanooga Apartments with GymChattanooga Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Apartments with PoolChattanooga Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Chattanooga Cheap PlacesChattanooga Dog Friendly ApartmentsChattanooga Furnished ApartmentsChattanooga Luxury PlacesChattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University