13 Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN with move-in specials
Even the downtown area of this small, industrial city of 169,000 is somehow woodsy and green. As charmingly country as this city is, however, its sophisticated offerings grow daily. Home prices are also fabulously low and the economy is trending upward–all of which translates into a rental bargain for you, and other would-be whittling enthusiasts. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chattanooga apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Chattanooga apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.