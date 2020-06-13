/
signal mountain
130 Apartments for rent in Signal Mountain, TN📍
940 James Blvd
940 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
Prime Signal Mountain Location Across from golf course! - This location on Signal Mountain simply cannot be beat!! 1 bedroom with office, 1 bath, kitchen with all appliances. Access to use washer/dryer free of charge just outside your kitchen door.
922 James Blvd
922 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Prime Signal Mountain Location!! - Prime Signal Mountain Location! This charming, remodeled apartment in the heart of Signal Mountain has a nice porch overlooking the golf course of Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club! You cannot beat this
631 Timberlinks Dr
631 Timberlinks Drive, Signal Mountain, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1404 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, extra clean and ready to move in. Large living room and updated kitchen with granite countertops.
215 Dawn St
215 Dawn Street, Signal Mountain, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1938 sqft
Welcome home to 215 Dawn Street! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath nicely updated rancher is zoned for Thrasher Elementary, and features numerous updates.
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1605 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
2209 Mourning Dove Lane
2209 Mourning Dove Lane, Fairmount, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great Signal Mountain Home! - Nice Signal Mountain home in great location! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room with gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with half bath.
3917 N Quail Ln
3917 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
913 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Red Bank! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
Walden
907 Mclean Ave
907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1714 sqft
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$943
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Signal Mountain rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
Some of the colleges located in the Signal Mountain area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Signal Mountain from include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Soddy-Daisy, Collegedale, and Red Bank.