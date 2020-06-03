Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Summerville
Find more places like 105 Ellen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Summerville, SC
/
105 Ellen Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 Ellen Court
105 Ellen Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Summerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
105 Ellen Court, Summerville, SC 29483
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4034705)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Ellen Court have any available units?
105 Ellen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Summerville, SC
.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Summerville Rent Report
.
Is 105 Ellen Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Ellen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Ellen Court pet-friendly?
No, 105 Ellen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Summerville
.
Does 105 Ellen Court offer parking?
No, 105 Ellen Court does not offer parking.
Does 105 Ellen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Ellen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Ellen Court have a pool?
No, 105 Ellen Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Ellen Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Ellen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Ellen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Ellen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Ellen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Ellen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive
Summerville, SC 29486
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr
Summerville, SC 29483
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane
Summerville, SC 29483
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St
Summerville, SC 29483
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road
Summerville, SC 29483
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln
Summerville, SC 29485
Similar Pages
Summerville 1 Bedrooms
Summerville 2 Bedrooms
Summerville Apartments with Parking
Summerville Apartments with Pool
Summerville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Ladson, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SC
Beaufort, SC
Laurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SC
Isle of Palms, SC
Port Royal, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Apartments Near Colleges
Charleston Southern University
College of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College