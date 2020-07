Amenities

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.As a resident of Summerville Station in Summerville, SC you will enjoy the privacy of this peaceful rental community while appreciating its close proximity to major highway I-26, downtown Summerville and Charleston with its fine dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots.Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer fully equipped kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. Grab a quick game of tennis, take your furry friend to our bark park, or cool off in the sparkling swimming pool.Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents the service they deserve. Convenient access combined with great service and premium amenities in a peaceful setting make Summerville Station a great place to call home!